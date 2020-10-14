Sunshine dominates today, next rain chance comes Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The midweek period looks great with highs in the mid to upper 70s, so get outside and enjoy it when you can!
There’ll be plenty of sunshine back today followed by a gradual increase in cloud cover on Thursday. There may be a late shower Thursday or Thursday night before better rain chances arrive Friday in advance of our next cold front.
With the rain chance and a lot more cloud cover, high temperatures Friday are forecast to back off to the lower 70s.
The weekend will look and feel a lot different from the wet weekend that just passed. Ample sunshine with low humidity will dominate with cold morning lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s followed by cool afternoon high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.
If you’re thinking of heading to the mountains this weekend to check out the Autumn color, this will likely be the peak weekend, so plan on a lot of company on the roadways. Morning low temperatures will be cold, down into the 30s with afternoon readings in the 50s under mostly sunny skies.
Hope you have a great hump day!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
