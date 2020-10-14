South Carolina woman accused of dumping newborns in trash skips out on her trial, warrant issued

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF) -A South Carolina mother who prosecutors say dumped two of her babies in trash bins a year apart shortly after they were born did not show up for her trial on two counts of homicide by child abuse.
Alyssa Dayvault is charged in Horry County and faces a sentence of up to life in prison if convicted. A jury in Dayvault’s trial was picked Tuesday even though she wasn’t in court as the trial got underway, The Sun News of Myrtle Beach reported.
A judge issued a warrant to order Dayvault to come to court. If she isn’t found and the jury convicts her, the sentence will be sealed until she can be brought to court.
Dayvault was arrested in December 2018 after she went to the hospital with heavy bleeding and delivered a placenta, but no child, authorities said.
Dayvault told police she had delivered a baby boy at her North Myrtle Beach home and the baby took a few gasping breaths before she put him into a trash bin where his body was later found, according to arrest warrants.
Investigators reviewed Dayvault’s medical records and discovered she was pregnant with a girl who had a healthy heart beat in November 2017, according to authorities. That baby also was put in a trash bin after birth, police said.
Attorneys for Dayvault are in court putting on a case on her behalf. Her whereabouts were not immediately known.
Copyright 2020 WYFF. All rights reserved.