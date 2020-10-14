Son in custody after mother fatally shot at home in Alexander County

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested after deputies say he shot and killed his mother at a home in Alexander County.
The incident happened Wednesday morning on Harbert Mountain Road, which is off of Mt. Olive Church Road in Little River. Deputies confirmed the son, identified only as an adult male, was in custody after his mother was fatally shot.
Investigators have not revealed any details about what may have led to the shooting and no names have been released.
This is a developing story. Check back with WBTV for more information as is it released.
