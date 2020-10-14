Son arrested after mother fatally shot at home in Alexander County

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested after deputies say he shot and killed his mother at a home in Alexander County.
The incident happened Wednesday morning, just before 9 a.m., at a home on Harbert Mountain Road, which is off of Mt. Olive Church Road in Little River. Deputies confirmed the son, identified as 36-year-old Christopher Lee Brown, from Taylorsville, was in custody after his mother was fatally shot.
When officers arrived, they found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper torso and arm.
Brown then took off armed in his car, according to deputies.
A description was given to responding officers of a small gray hatchback vehicle.
Officers found the car at the intersection of NC Hwy 16 North and Mount Olive Church Road, initiating a chase.
Deputies chased Brown back toward the shooting scene on Harbert Mountain Road.
Near the home, Brown stopped and was taken into custody.
Brown had a gun in his possession.
The mother died at the home.
Brown has been charged with first-degree murder and is held without bond at the Alexander County Detention Center.
Deputies say the shooting was the result of a domestic dispute.
