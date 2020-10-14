Son arrested after mother fatally shot at home in Alexander County

Christopher Lee Brown (Source: Alexander County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff | October 14, 2020 at 1:10 PM EDT - Updated October 14 at 2:14 PM

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested after deputies say he shot and killed his mother at a home in Alexander County.

The incident happened Wednesday morning, just before 9 a.m., at a home on Harbert Mountain Road, which is off of Mt. Olive Church Road in Little River. Deputies confirmed the son, identified as 36-year-old Christopher Lee Brown, from Taylorsville, was in custody after his mother was fatally shot.

When officers arrived, they found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper torso and arm.

Brown then took off armed in his car, according to deputies.

A description was given to responding officers of a small gray hatchback vehicle.

Officers found the car at the intersection of NC Hwy 16 North and Mount Olive Church Road, initiating a chase.

Deputies chased Brown back toward the shooting scene on Harbert Mountain Road.

Near the home, Brown stopped and was taken into custody.

Brown had a gun in his possession.

The mother died at the home.

Brown has been charged with first-degree murder and is held without bond at the Alexander County Detention Center.

Deputies say the shooting was the result of a domestic dispute.

