Second Lady Karen Pence to visit Matthews, N.C.

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - Second Lady Karen Pence plans to visit Matthews on Friday, Oct. 16.
According to the Trump campaign website, Mrs. Pence will participate in a Make America Great Again Event.
The event will take place at Hillcrest Estate on Reverdy Lane. Doors open at 11 a.m. while the event starts at 12 p.m.
Earlier this year, the Second Lady visited Charlotte to raise awareness about mental health and veteran suicide prevention efforts underway in the community.
