What you need to know if you are voting early in Union County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Union County election workers are gearing up for early voting.
The county has seen unprecedented absentee voting. So far, more than 8,000 absentee ballots have been cast and almost 25,000 absentee ballots have been requested.
Early voting will take place at eight sites throughout the county, including the Monroe High School gym.
Tape on the ground outside shows voters where to stand while waiting in line. The voting booths are spaced six feet apart and workers will be sanitizing them between each voter.
“We can’t put our finger on a number but we just know we’re going to busy and it’s going to be a huge turn out," Union County Elections Coordinator Sandra Coble said.
In 2016, roughly 151,000 Union County residents registered to vote.
So far in 2020, almost 164,000 are registered.
Coble says about 240 poll workers will be at early voting sites.
“Some people that have never thought that they would work for the board of elections before are hearing that we are needing help and they wanted to be that outlet to help people get through the process of voting," she said.
Coble just finished training the workers, preparing them to handle tough situations like a voter trying to vote twice.
“If the voter comes in and the system has them flagged as absentee, they’ll inform the voter that our records indicate that you have voted absentee," she said.
If the voter still insists, they allow what’s called provisional voting.
“Provisional ballots are not placed in the tabulator," she said. “Provisional ballots are held and researched by the team of provisional workers between November 3rd to November 13. The 13th is when the election is finalized.”
They are focused on protecting the election, and the voters' health and safety.
They will offer each voter a mask and hand sanitizer at the door.
Plexiglass will also separate the voter from the poll worker at the check-in desk.
“We just want everybody to be able to get out and vote whether it’s early voting, voting by mail, or on election day," she said.
Below are one-stop early voting locations and times in Union County:
Hembry Bridge VFD – 6628 Mill Grove Road, Indian Trail
HOURS OF OPERATION:
- Thursday, October 15 - Friday, October 16: 8:00 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, October 17: 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
- Sunday, October 18: 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
- Monday, October 19 - Friday, October 23: 8:00 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, October 24: 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
- Sunday, October 25: 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
- Monday, October 26 - Friday, October 30: 8:00 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, October 31: 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Marvin Ridge High School – 2825 Crane Road, Waxhaw
HOURS OF OPERATION:
- Thursday, October 15 - Friday, October 16: 8:00 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, October 17: 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
- Sunday, October 18: 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
- Monday, October 19 - Friday, October 23: 8:00 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, October 24: 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
- Sunday, October 25: 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
- Monday, October 26 - Friday, October 30: 8:00 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, October 31: 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Mineral Springs VFD – 5804 Waxhaw Highway, Monroe
HOURS OF OPERATION:
- Thursday, October 15 - Friday, October 16: 8:00 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, October 17: 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
- Sunday, October 18: 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
- Monday, October 19 - Friday, October 23: 8:00 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, October 24: 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
- Sunday, October 25: 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
- Monday, October 26 - Friday, October 30: 8:00 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, October 31: 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Monroe High School – 1 High School Road, Monroe
HOURS OF OPERATION:
- Thursday, October 15 - Friday, October 16: 8:00 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, October 17: 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
- Sunday, October 18: 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
- Monday, October 19 - Friday, October 23: 8:00 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, October 24: 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
- Sunday, October 25: 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
- Monday, October 26 - Friday, October 30: 8:00 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, October 31: 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Rea View Elementary School – 320 Reid Dairy Road, Waxhaw
HOURS OF OPERATION:
- Thursday, October 15 - Friday, October 16: 8:00 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, October 17: 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
- Sunday, October 18: 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
- Monday, October 19 - Friday, October 23: 8:00 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, October 24: 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
- Sunday, October 25: 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
- Monday, October 26 - Friday, October 30: 8:00 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, October 31: 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Stallings VFD – 4616 Old Monroe Road, Indian Trail
HOURS OF OPERATION:
- Thursday, October 15 - Friday, October 16: 8:00 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, October 17: 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
- Sunday, October 18: 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
- Monday, October 19 - Friday, October 23: 8:00 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, October 24: 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
- Sunday, October 25: 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
- Monday, October 26 - Friday, October 30: 8:00 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, October 31: 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Wesley Chapel VFD – 213 Waxhaw Indian Trail Road S., Waxhaw
HOURS OF OPERATION:
- Thursday, October 15 - Friday, October 16: 8:00 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, October 17: 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
- Sunday, October 18: 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
- Monday, October 19 - Friday, October 23: 8:00 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, October 24: 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
- Sunday, October 25: 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
- Monday, October 26 - Friday, October 30: 8:00 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, October 31: 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Wingate Community Center – 315 W. Elm Street, Wingate
HOURS OF OPERATION:
- Thursday, October 15 - Friday, October 16: 8:00 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, October 17: 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
- Sunday, October 18: 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
- Monday, October 19 - Friday, October 23: 8:00 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, October 24: 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
- Sunday, October 25: 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
- Monday, October 26 - Friday, October 30: 8:00 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, October 31: 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
