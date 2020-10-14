New Cabarrus County Visitor’s Guide now available

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The latest edition of the official travel resource for Concord, Kannapolis, Harrisburg, Midland and Mt. Pleasant, North Carolina is now available from the Cabarrus County Convention and Visitors Bureau.
“As our hospitality industry works to welcome everyone back safely and reignite the local economy through tourism, the Guide provides a fun way to plan a vacation or staycation here in Cabarrus County,” said Cabarrus County CVB President and CEO, Donna Carpenter.
Created for visitors and residents alike, the all-new 2020-21 Cabarrus County, NC Destination Discovery Guide highlights each municipality and features the latest information and inspiration for planning an adventure in the area. Along with details on dining, shopping, attractions and more, the new edition also includes a printable keepsake page that can be used to curate memories made in Cabarrus County.
To view the 2020-21 Cabarrus County, NC Destination Discovery Guide online now, go to www.VisitCabarrus.com.
