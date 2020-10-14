Man struck, killed by car while running from crash scene in Caldwell County

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man ran from a crash scene and was struck and killed by a car Wednesday morning in Caldwell County.
NC Highway Patrol said a driver of a Pontiac Vibe rear-ended another car that had stopped at a red light around 5:30 a.m. at the intersection or US 321 and Mission Road.
Troopers said the driver of the car that was struck said the driver of the Pontiac took off and ran across the highway when he was fatally struck by a 2011 Honda Odyssey.
The driver of the Pontiac, whose name has not be released, died at the scene.
There were no other injuries.
Portions of US 321 were closed for approximately two hours during the on-scene investigation.
No charges are anticipated, according to troopers.
