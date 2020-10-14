A Look Inside The Grand Bohemian

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Uptown’s newest hotel goes far beyond the standard lodging fare. The Grand Bohemian Charlotte’s decor and attention to often over-looked details set it apart from its competitors near and far.
Speaking of far, The Kessler Collection boutique’s digs are infused with themes from countries across South America. Those cultural elements are brought to life through classic works of art, eclectic dishes, and luxurious amenities.
From massive murals to signature paintings to views of the Charlotte skyline, a step inside the Grand Bohemian is reminiscent of one’s experience at an art museum.
On the food-side, the hotel leaves no stone uncovered - offering four unique dining options which include fine dining at the Mico Restaurant and more casual fare at The Bohemian Garden.
Put the sixteenth-floor bar, Búho, on your happy-hour go-to list - eat tapas and sip cocktails in the open air or on the inside around the lounge. Coffee and caffeine lovers haven’t been overlooked, there’s also a full-service Starbucks on-site.
The pet-friendly Grand Bohemian also has a full-service spa and fitness center for local and out-of-town guests seeking rest and rejuvenation.
The original Spring 2020 opening was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but since August hotel staff have welcomed business and leisure-seeking guests to the Marriot property hoping to experience something out of the norm.
The Grand Bohemian staff plans to expand hotel and dining services in the months to come, so click here to find the most up to service times and prices. The hotel is located on the corner of W. Trade Street and N. Church Street.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.