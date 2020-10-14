Lincoln Co. man shot neighbor in legs over ‘minor disagreement,’ deputies say

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Lincoln County man was arrested after police say he shot his neighbor in the legs “over a minor disagreement.”
The shooting happened before 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Swanson Road in Crouse. Investigators say the 23-year-old victim was visiting 66-year-old Ricky Lee Brooks when the older man became upset because “someone had been shooting holes in his ceiling.”
Investigators say Brooks got a rifle and shot the victim in both legs. The victim then went to the emergency room in a private vehicle. That’s when deputies were called in.
The deputies secured warrants on Brooks and a search warrant for his home, where the rifle used in the shooting was found. At the scene, Brooks was taken into custody and charged with one felony count each of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and discharging a firearm into occupied property.
Brooks was taken before a Lincoln County magistrate and placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond.
No further information has been released.
