Law enforcement partnership leads to significant crime reduction in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Federal, state, and local law enforcement officials were in Salisbury this morning to tout a reduction in violent crime.
Matthew G.T. Martin, United States Attorney for the Middle District of North Carolina, will hosted local law enforcement and other stakeholders on Wednesday in Rowan to discuss the latest trends and developments in partnership-based strategies for combatting gun and violent crime.
The community became part of the US Department of Justice Project Safe Neighborhood program after a spike in violent crime in recent years.
The chief, along with Rowan Sheriff Kevin Auten, Kannapolis Police Chief Terrry Spry, District Attorney Brand Cook, and others were part of the presentation.
U.S. Attorney Martin called it a one year check-up from the time that they held a call-in, where those who have been convicted of violent crime in the past come together to meet with law enforcement and learn what they can expect if they continue on that lifestyle.
Chief Stokes said that several aspects of the partnership, including better relationships in the community, access to federal crimefighting resources, and better technology have led to a reduction in crime.
“The results of this effort has reduced overall crime in Salisbury to a 20 year low and most significantly, our violent crime is as low as it’s been since 1999," Chief Stokes said.
