Kannapolis police officers awarded for grabbing a man from bridge rail over I-85

This summer, Officers Crowe and Ruiz responded to the I-85 Lane Street bridge and found a man with his legs hanging over the bridge guardrail. It was obvious that the man was in mental distress. Officer Ruiz was able to begin a dialogue with him, drawing his attention toward him. This allowed Officer Crowe to get close to the man without being seen. Officer Crowe was then able to grab the man, along with Officer Ruiz, and pull him back across the guardrail to safety.