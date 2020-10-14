Kannapolis police officers awarded for grabbing a man from bridge rail over I-85

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Following their actions to save a man in distress, officers Brandon Crowe and Gasper Ruiz, Jr., have received Police Stars, the second highest honor any officer can receive from the Kannapolis Police Department.
Officers Crowe and Ruiz received Police Stars for meritorious action above and beyond the call of duty.
According to city officials, their exemplary actions, in the line of duty under unusually difficult and dangerous conditions, saved a person from serious injury or death.
This summer, Officers Crowe and Ruiz responded to the I-85 Lane Street bridge and found a man with his legs hanging over the bridge guardrail. It was obvious that the man was in mental distress. Officer Ruiz was able to begin a dialogue with him, drawing his attention toward him. This allowed Officer Crowe to get close to the man without being seen. Officer Crowe was then able to grab the man, along with Officer Ruiz, and pull him back across the guardrail to safety.
Because of their quick and heroic action, the man was safely transported to the hospital for evaluation and care.
“The initiative and personal courage displayed by Officers Crowe and Ruiz on this occasion exemplifies the highest ideals of law enforcement and reflect great credit upon themselves and the Kannapolis Police Department,” said Kannapolis Police Chief Terry Spry. “They displayed unusual determination, valor, initiative, skill, selflessness, or professionalism in order to save a person who was under distress.”
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.