Judge orders North Carolina to revise absentee ballot rules

FILE - In this Sept. 3, 2020, file photo, stacks of ballot envelopes waiting to be mailed are seen at the Wake County Board of Elections in Raleigh, N.C. Black voters are among the least likely to vote by mail nationally, but there are early signs they are changing their behavior as the shadow of the coronavirus hangs over the presidential race. The evidence is clearest in North Carolina, the first state in the nation to send out mail ballots and where voting has been underway for almost three weeks. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File) (Source: Gerry Broome)
By Associated Press | October 14, 2020 at 6:04 PM EDT - Updated October 14 at 6:12 PM

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A federal judge has ordered North Carolina elections officials to update absentee voting rules to ensure that voters prove they have had someone witness their ballot.

Judge William Osteen issued a preliminary injunction Wednesday ordering state officials to rewrite a directive issued in late September that allowed voters to fix a lack of a witness signature by returning an affidavit.

However, he said he wouldn’t block that kind of fix for small errors such as an incomplete witness address.

Ballots with incomplete witness info and other deficiencies have been in limbo since at least Oct. 3.

