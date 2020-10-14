Get your dozen doughnuts delivered by a special group...

Two companies who employ people who live with Down syndrome - Down for Doughnuts in Mooresville and HÆRFEST COFFEE roasting co. in Charlotte - are partnering with the charity. It’s kinda a perfect partnership because DSA of Greater Charlotte helps support vocational training. All you do is get online, order how many dozen doughnuts you want, and then voila! They’re delivered to wherever you say to deliver them on a certain day.