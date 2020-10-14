Get your dozen doughnuts delivered by a special group...

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Brodie Rummage is “Down for Doughnuts.”
Brodie lives with Down Syndrome. This Charlotte-area 9-year-old is one of the (fantastic) delivery guys who could show up at your home or business if you order doughnuts this week. You must live or work in one of twelve counties to participate in this cool event: Mecklenburg, Union, Gaston, Cleveland, Lincoln, Catawba, Cabarrus, Iredell, Rowan, Stanly, York or Lancaster. If you do, this post is for you.
The doughnuts delivery is a fundraiser to benefit the Down Syndrome Association of Greater Charlotte. Its major annual fundraiser, the Buddy Walk, had to be scrapped this year because of COVID. In response, leaders got creative and dreamed up this event. Money raised on sales will go to programs and services for people in our community with Down syndrome, and their families.
Here’s how it works:
Two companies who employ people who live with Down syndrome - Down for Doughnuts in Mooresville and HÆRFEST COFFEE roasting co. in Charlotte - are partnering with the charity. It’s kinda a perfect partnership because DSA of Greater Charlotte helps support vocational training. All you do is get online, order how many dozen doughnuts you want, and then voila! They’re delivered to wherever you say to deliver them on a certain day.
When do you do this? Soon. Deliveries to go out Friday, October 23rd and Saturday, October 24th, must be pre-ordered by October 15th. That’s tomorrow.
Deliveries that go out November 20th and 21st, must be pre-ordered by November 9th.
There’s a “Sweet Spot” dozen (12) glazed doughnuts, or a “Better Together” one dozen (12) glazed doughnuts and a 12oz. bag of whole bean coffee. You can also get bulk orders.
To order, go to >> https://tinyurl.com/DonateDoughnuts
Again, pre-orders must be in soon. All Down Syndrome Association delivery representatives, like Brodie here, will be wearing masks for safe delivery. It is a fundraiser, while helping local businesses... cool partnership to see in this bizarre world.
Check the link for more...
-Molly
