Funeral arrangements announced for UofSC student found dead in rock quarry

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A University of South Carolina student who died tragically in Columbia will soon be laid to rest.
Sam Laundon, 19, of Cary, North Carolina, died Saturday, Oct. 10.
His body was found the next day in a rock quarry in the Olympia-Granby area.
Officials say Laundon was out with friends early Saturday morning when he hopped over a fence near the Vulcan Quarry and never came back.
His friends reported him missing to police several hours later. A search effort turned into a recovery effort and firefighters used a team to recover his body from the quarry.
A visitation for Laundon is scheduled for Oct. 18 at 1 p.m. at the Apex Funeral Home in Apex, North Carolina (550 W Williams Street).
His memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. at the funeral home. There will be a livestream of that service.
