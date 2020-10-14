Cottonelle recalls wipes due to possible bacteria contamination

(WVLT/CBS) - Kimberly-Clark announced a recall of specific lots of Cottonelle wet wipes sold across the nation due to possible bacteria contamination.
The products impacted by the recall include Cottonelle Flushable Wipes and Cottonelle GentlePlus Flushable wipes manufactured between February 7, 2020, and September 14, 2020, and could contain the bacterium Pluralibacter gergoviae, the company announced Friday.
“At this time there is a low rate of non-serious complaints, such as irritation and minor infection, reported for the affected wipes,” Kimberly-Clark said.
The company said people with serious pre-existing conditions or weakened immune systems are at a particular risk of infection, CBS reported. You can check to see if your product is part of the recall here or call the company at (800) 414-0165.
