Cooler temperatures breakthrough after late week round of wet weather

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mostly sunny skies reign above through the reminder of the day as highs soar into the upper 70s in and around the Charlotte Metro area.
With mostly clear skies above overnight, temperatures will drop sharply into the lower 50s in the Piedmont and into the 40s across the Mountains and Foothills.
More sunshine and warmth is in store for Thursday as highs return to the upper 70s. Clouds will increase during the latter part of the day as cold front creeps in from the west. A few light showers aren’t out of the question Thursday evening, but the lion’s share of the wet weather will spread across the region Friday.
Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will also be possible as the front progresses eastward through the evening hours. Meanwhile, temperatures will linger in the 60s for most of the day.
Colder and drier sweeps in for the weekend behind the cold front.
As chilly high pressure builds back over the WBTV viewing area Saturday, frost and high elevation freeze conditions will possible overnight into the early morning hours across the North Carolinas mountains through Monday.
Daytime highs will climb to the 50s in the higher elevations while mid to upper 60s are expected in the Piedmont and Foothills both Saturday and Sunday under mostly sunny skies.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
