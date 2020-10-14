Concord Fire Department to conduct live-fire training exercise

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Concord Fire Department will be conducting a live-fire training exercise Thursday, October 15th, at 3660 Poplar Tent Rd. As a result, a small portion of Eva Dr. will be closed between the hours of 9:30 AM and 2:00 PM.
“Live-fire training is essential in the development and advancement of skills for firefighters,” stated Fire Chief Jake Williams. “Participating in realistic scenarios such as this helps to prepare our personnel for conditions they will combat in an actual incident,” Williams continued.
Motorists coming in and out of Edgewater Dr. (Hidden Pond) will have access to Poplar Tent on Eva Dr. southbound, with the road reduced to one lane. Motorists at Oak Haven, Wescott, Red Maple, and Troxler will have access to travel northbound on Eva Dr. to Poplar Tent Rd.
Individuals traveling on Poplar Tent Rd. may see aspects of this training, such as fire and black smoke, emergency vehicles, and partnering emergency agencies. As a reminder, this is a training exercise only. We ask that motorists keep traffic flowing and only call 911 if they experience a life-threatening emergency.
