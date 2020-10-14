Charlotte to host NCAA men’s basketball first & second rounds in 2024

This press release provided by Charlotte 49ers Athletics
Charlotte, N.C. - The NCAA announced today that March Madness will be coming back to Charlotte. The Charlotte 49ers athletics department was awarded the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament first and second rounds at Spectrum Center in 2024.
“The Charlotte 49ers are thrilled to partner with the CRVA, the Charlotte Sports Foundation, and Spectrum Center to host the 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championships,” said 49ers Director of Athletics Mike Hill. “Basketball is part of the fabric of our university, our city, and our state. We have a rich history of hosting NCAA basketball and are grateful to the committee for choosing to return to Charlotte.”
“We are excited to have NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament games return to Spectrum Center in 2024,” said Hornets Sports & Entertainment President and Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield. “Hosting NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament games is very beneficial to our community. The games attract fans from across the country, create real economic impact for our local businesses, and showcase our great city of Charlotte. We look forward to these upcoming first and second round games being played at Spectrum Center.”
This will be the fifth time that Spectrum Center has been a site for the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. In 2011, 2015, and 2018, the first and second rounds of the NCAA Tournament were played at Spectrum Center. In 2008, the NCAA East Regional took place at Spectrum Center.
This will be the 24th time that the city of Charlotte has been a site for the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, including 1994, when the 49ers partnered with the city to host the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Final Four at the Charlotte Coliseum.
Ticket information for the event will be released at a later date.
