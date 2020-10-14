2 arrests made from 2018 double homicide in Gastonia

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were arrested for a 2018 double homicide in Gastonia.
On April 4, 2018, Brenda Campbell Henson, 71, and Robert Metcalfe, 47, were found dead at Henson’s home in the 2500 block of Mary Avenue.
Marcus Anthony Meadows, 50, of Gastonia, and Brittney Diane Gidney, 30, of Gastonia, both have been arrested on two counts of first-degree murder in this case.
“We appreciate the community’s assistance in coming forward in this case and reward money is available for additional information,” said Criminal Investigations Division Capt. Keith McCabe.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective M.B. Watts at 704-866-6885 or Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000. Crime Stoppers offers cash for tips that help detectives with investigations.
