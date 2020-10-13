63-year-old man fatally hit by vehicle after checking mail in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A 63-year-old man was fatally hit by a vehicle after checking mail in Lancaster County.
The incident happened on Rocky River Road in Lancaster.
The man, identified as 63-year-old Allen Shehane, was across the street in front of his home, checking the mail.
After checking the mail, and trying to walk back home, officials say he was struck by a moving vehicle.
Shehane died on the scene from his injuries.
The incident is being investigated by SC Highway Patrol, SC Department of Transportation, and the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.
Officials did not provide any other details.
