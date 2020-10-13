United States Department of Agricultural awards $750,000 to Three Rivers Land Trust to conserve Iredell County farm

SALISBURY N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust (TRLT) has announced recent funding in the amount of $750,000 that has been awarded to protect an Iredell County Farm through the Agricultural Conservation Easement Program (ACEP) administered by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).
This beautiful, 420 acre multi-generational farm in Iredell County operates as an organic beef cattle and organic dairy farm. Three Rivers Land Trust was previously awarded funding from the North Carolina Agricultural Development and Farmland Trust Fund for a portion of the purchase of the easement, and now with the federal funding awarded, the easement is expected to close in 2021.
“Three Rivers Land Trust is excited to be working with this farm family on this conservation project,” states TRLT Executive Director Travis Morehead. “Farmland protection has always been a focus of the Land Trust, as our organization has protected more than 15,000 acres of farms since 1995.”
This grant money goes directly into the hands of the farmers, and none of the funding goes to operational or administrative expenses. Last year, TRLT leveraged every operational dollar received over twelve times in project funds raised. TRLT operates through the generosity of members who believe in the conservation mission. To support Three Rivers Land Trust and become a member, please visit the website at www.threeriverslandtrust.org/donate.
To learn more about this project or how you can support Three Rivers Land Trust in its conservation mission, please contact Crystal Cockman, Director of Conservation of the Land Trust at 704-647-0302 or crystal@threeriverslandtrust.org.
