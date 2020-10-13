UN humanitarian chief: Sahel is very close to tipping point

United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, and head of the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs Mark Lowcock is seen speaking on a video screen during a Security Council meeting on the situation in Syria, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018 at United Nations headquarters. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) (Source: Mary Altaffer)
By EDITH M. LEDERER | AP | October 13, 2020 at 9:16 PM EDT - Updated October 13 at 9:16 PM

UNITED NATIONS (AP) - The U.N. humanitarian chief is warning that daunting problems in Africa’s Sahel region are getting worse and the region “is very close to a tipping point — and so by extension are its African neighbors, Europe, and the world.”

Mark Lowcock said in a virtual speech to Paris students Tuesday that he deals with the world’s worst humanitarian tragedies, and “nowhere scares me more than the Sahel.”

He said six central Sahel countries -- Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Chad, Mali, Niger, and northeast Nigeria -- are at “a true epicenter of conflict and insecurity,” weak governance, poverty, and climate change.

