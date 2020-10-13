Two more positive cases reported after free COVID testing following Mecktoberfest at Charlotte brewery

"The only issue where we might disagree with Director Harris' is her original comment that “anyone” who attended Mecktoberfest should be tested. In our view, while anyone should certainly get tested if they feel the need, there is no specific reason for anyone who attended Friday, Sunday or early Saturday to be worried at all. All social distancing practices were in place and working fine during those times. The only attendees that absolutely should get tested are those that attended during the period where things were less than perfect (i.e., Saturday evening). However, she has since revised that position with the following statement, “If you went there and didn’t wear a mask and didn’t social distance, you should be tested.” At this point, however, it may be moot as the event was now more than two weeks ago and we are outside the incubation period.