Study: Chick-fil-A has most popular, but slowest drive-thru

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Chick-fil-A’s drive-thru is the most popular, but it’s also the slowest, according to a new study.
The 2020 SeeLevel HX Annual Drive-Thru Study has Chick-fil-A in first place among 10 popular fast-food chains. It received a first-place ranking in accuracy, customer service, and taste.
Of the 10, however, Chick-fil-A had the slowest drive-thru, with an average time of 488.8 seconds, or just over eight minutes.
On the opposite end, KFC had the fastest drive-thru at 283.3 seconds, or just under five minutes, the study stated.
