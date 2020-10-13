350+ Stanly Co. students, employees quarantined after COVID-19 contact tracing

350+ Stanly Co. students, employees quarantined after COVID-19 contact tracing
(Source: Lauren Andrego)
By WBTV Web Staff | October 13, 2020 at 3:47 PM EDT - Updated October 13 at 3:51 PM

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Stanly County Schools reports that 275 students are being quarantined after contact tracing due to COVID-19.

There are also 79 district employees who are in quarantined.

Since the middle of July, 47 students within Stanly County Schools tested positive for the virus, according to the district’s data.

Also, 43 teachers tested positive for the virus during that span.

District officials say there are 33 teachers, six teacher assistants, six bus drivers, four cafeteria workers, five facilities, four custodians, two in administration and 19 others who are quarantined.

(Source: Stanly County Schools)

Stanly County Schools decided to move to two weeks of fully remote learning after a third grade teacher died from COVID-19, and a student at the same school tested positive for the virus this week.

The school board announced all students and staff will go fully remote for two weeks. The board announced their decision Saturday morning and voted to begin the remote learning period Wednesday, Oct. 14.

Teachers will return to their classrooms Friday, Oct. 30 and students will return Monday, Nov. 2. All employees will work remotely and will be paid during this time.

The decision comes after a recommendation from the Stanly County Health Department and Stanly County Schools administration team due to increased community spread of COVID-19, the board announced.

The community at Norwood Elementary School is mourning the death of Julie Davis, who passed away after she was hospitalized for coronavirus.

