Special waste event free for all Rowan County residents

Please remember that our Rowan County Solid Waste and Recycling Centers throughout the county have increased hours of regular operation to accommodate your everyday recycling needs as well by accepting cardboard, steel cans, aluminum cans, paper, plastic bottles, scrap metal/appliances, bottle glass, electronic equipment and rechargeable batteries. All recyclable materials should be separated and placed in the appropriate container. You may bring TVs or other electronics for free recycling throughout the year to our Recycling Processing Center location.