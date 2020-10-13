Special waste event free for all Rowan County residents

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County Department of Environmental Management along with NC Cooperative Extension, NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, and the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting our Annual Household Hazardous Waste and Recycling Collection Event at the County’s Recycling Processing Center located at 1102 North Long Street Extension in East Spencer on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Special Waste Disposal
Rowan County citizens are invited to attend this socially distanced drive-through special waste collection, which aims to encourage the proper disposal of the following items:
- Prescription and non-prescription medication
- Eyeglasses
- Paints and stains
- Household chemicals and cleaning agents
- Automotive fluids
- Fuels
- Propane, helium and oxygen tanks
- Fire extinguishers
- Rechargeable batteries
- TVs (limit 5)
- Electronics including computer equipment
- Cell phones
- Pesticides, herbicides, fertilizers
- Tires (limit 5 off rim)
- Mercury containing devices such as thermostats, thermometers and fluorescent lamps
This event is intended for the collection of household quantities of the items mentioned above. Free face coverings will be made available to each attendee courtesy of the Rowan County Health Department.
Convenience Centers
Please remember that our Rowan County Solid Waste and Recycling Centers throughout the county have increased hours of regular operation to accommodate your everyday recycling needs as well by accepting cardboard, steel cans, aluminum cans, paper, plastic bottles, scrap metal/appliances, bottle glass, electronic equipment and rechargeable batteries. All recyclable materials should be separated and placed in the appropriate container. You may bring TVs or other electronics for free recycling throughout the year to our Recycling Processing Center location.
For more information about our Special Collection Event, or for information about our solid waste and recycling centers throughout Rowan County, please visit www.rowancountync.gov/enviromanagement or call our office at 704-216-8589. Thank you and we look forward to your next visit!
