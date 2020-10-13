SC superintendent announces purchase of PPE, supplies for public school districts

IRMO S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman will announce the purchase of personal protective equipment (PPE) and supplies for all 81 public school districts in the state.
This purchase will help to support the efforts to maintain the cleanliness of schools and classrooms while also aiding in the return to face-to-face instruction.
Spearman will make this announcement from the River Springs Elementary School in Irmo.
In attendance with her will be members of the General Assembly, Lexington and Richland School District Five and Superintendent Christina Melton.
The announcement is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 13.
