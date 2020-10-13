Salisbury Sculpture Show announces call for entries

During the extension show, artists must thoroughly address the safety and stability of their work in their applications, as well as the exact method of installing and securing their work (reinforced footings, etc). Proposed sculptures are accepted, but only with a thorough explanation of final dimensions, weight, and material. Materials for all submitted work must be suitable for the outdoors. The work should be well-suited for an outdoor environment and should embody or enhance the theme of arts and agriculture within the region.