Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education Chair: “We feel that right now we are in the safest spot.”

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A decision made on Monday night by one local school board is getting a mixed reaction in the community. Rowan-Salisbury Schools Board of Education decided to keep elementary students in Plan B until at least January.
That means students can come to school two days a week and learn remotely two days a week or have full remote learning through a virtual academy.
Parents having been talking for weeks about the school system’s use of Plan B, and reactions have been varied.
“The remote learning doesn’t necessarily fit all children," said one mother. "I think children do need hands on activity.”
“I would like to go five days a week," said one elementary student. “I like two because it gives you a little break," his older brother added.
“I’m a little worried about this virus and everything that’s going on, I have my concerns," another mother said.
Now that students have been either in class or learning virtually for a few weeks, the School Board it will stay this way until at least January.
“Our goal was to get back to as much in person as possible, but felt like the risk involved with potential outbreaks, having to quarantine large groups of people, not being able to social distance," said Board Chairman Kevin Jones. "I think it was pretty clear from everyone on the board that the safest option is to stay in Plan B at least for the time being.”
Jones said that the Board of Education could reassess the situation after the Holidays and see what changes are possible.
The decision brought a lot of reaction.
“I’m ready for them to be back in school face to face fulltime, he needs it and I know a lot of the other kids do too," Jennifer Spatti said.
“We understand there are issues with staying in Plan B," Jones added.
Jones says the BOE is sympathetic to parents who are ready for fulltime learning, but that they don’t feel this is the time.
“I know there are a lot of people who think we should be in A, but we fell that right now we are in the safest spot," Jones added.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.