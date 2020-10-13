Rowan Chamber hosting Disney Institute online live event

The event will be held online on Thursday, October 22 at 9:00 am. (Source: Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant | October 13, 2020 at 7:57 AM EDT - Updated October 13 at 7:57 AM

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan Chamber will be hosting a special Disney Institute online live event on Thursday, October 22 at 9:00 am for members.

The program will be the Disney Approach to Business Excellence and will last from 9:00 until 11:00 am.

The event will include Disney best practices in leadership, employee engagement, and quality service that can be adapted and applied to particular teams, organizations, and professions.

To register, visit https://www.disneyinstitute.com/course-calendar/, look for this event on October 22, click ‘enroll now,’ then pay through disneyinstitute.com

The promo code is RCC112 for a Rowan Chamber member discount.

The cost is $199. Alumni, government, military, non-profit, tax exempt, education, teacher and student registration fee is $179.

