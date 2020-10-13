Police: Suspect in custody who robbed woman after helping with groceries

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police say a man who robbed a woman outside of a store after offering to help her with groceries is in custody.
On Sunday around 2:20 p.m., officers said a 69-year-old woman left a business located in the 6200 block of West Broad Street when she was approached by a man offering to help her with groceries.
Based on surveillance video from the store, it appears the incident happened at the Aldi food market at W. Broad Street and Horsepen Road.
According to police, the suspect helped load the groceries into her car and then attempted to steal her purse.
“The victim was pulled to the ground and dragged approximately 10 feet; her purse was then stolen,” police said.
“Wow, that’s awful,” said Karen King, a shopper. “I just pray she’s okay and that everyone just continues to be safe and watch their surroundings. We’re living in hard times right now and people just don’t care anymore.”
Police said the man was successful in getting away with the purse leaving the woman behind with serious injuries that had to be treated at a hospital.
“I’m shocked to hear that,” said James Trueheart, a shopper.
Trueheart shops at Aldi often and he is usually with someone when he goes out.
“Oh yes,” he said.
However, even when walking around a store, Trueheart said he has his head on a swivel.
“For the most part when I grocery shop, I’m always watching my back,” he said. “Always looking around to see who’s who.”
Now that will happen even more after he heard about the situation with the 69-year-old woman.
“I don’t trust nobody,” Trueheart said.
Hours after posting surveillance video of the alleged suspect, police said they have him in custody.
“I just hope that people be reminded that they have mothers, grandmothers and so forth,” King added. “Everybody is in hard times and it’s not okay to take something that doesn’t belong to you.”
Henrico police are also thanking the public for their help in quickly identifying the man. His identity has not yet been released.
Anyone with information should contact Detective K. Johnson at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.