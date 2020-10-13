Police: Man robs elderly woman after offering to help with groceries

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a man robbed a woman outside of a store after offering to help her with groceries.
On Oct. 11 at 2:20 p.m., as an elderly woman exited a business located in the 6200 block of West Broad Street, she was approached by a man offering to help her with groceries.
According to police, the suspect helped load the groceries into her car and then attempted to steal her purse.
The victim was pulled to the ground and dragged approximately 10 feet, where then her purse was stolen.
The victim was transported to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect is described as
- 30-35 years old
- 5′10-6′0 tall weighing 185-195 pounds
- Brown hair
- Wearing: blue shirt, tan pants, silver chain and a blue ball cap
Anyone with information should contact Detective K. Johnson at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
