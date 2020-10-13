Person killed in crash involving motorcycle, shutting down part of Charlotte interstate

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -One person was killed in a crash involving a motorcycle, forcing part of an interstate to shut down in Charlotte Tuesday night.
The crash happened on Interstate 85 southbound.
Mecklenburg EMS says one person was pronounced dead at the scene. That person was not identified.
According to the Charlotte Fire Department, I-85 southbound prior to Sugar Creek Road is closed due to the crash.
Drivers are advised to use caution in the area and use an alternate route.
