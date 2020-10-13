One dead, two hurt in crash on I-485 outer in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead and two others are seriously injured following a crash on I-485 in southwest Charlotte Tuesday morning.
The crash happened before 6 a.m. on I-485 outer between Steele Creek Road and West Boulevard.
Medic says one person involved in the crash was pronounced dead on scene. Two others were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Details surrounding what caused the crash were not provided. There’s no word on how many vehicles were involved.
Check back for updates. No names have been released.
