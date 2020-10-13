Nice midweek stretch of weather

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A weak cold front will quickly move through the WBTV viewing area this morning without much fanfare. The low clouds and fog early on with give way to a mostly sunny and pleasantly warm afternoon with temperatures topping out near 80°.
Clear skies and cooler conditions are in the forecast tonight. There may be a few fog patches overnight as lows bottom out in the 40s.
The midweek period looks great with highs in the mid to upper 70s. There’ll be plenty of sunshine back Wednesday followed by a gradual increase in cloud cover on Thursday.
There may be a late shower Thursday or Thursday night before better rain chances arrive on Friday with the arrival of our next cold front. In advance of the front, high temperatures Friday are forecast to reach the lower 70s.
The weekend will look and feel a lot different from the wet weekend that just passed. Ample sunshine with low humidity will dominate with cold morning lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s followed by cool afternoon high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.
Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
