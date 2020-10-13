Myrtle Beach woman charged in deaths of 2 babies fails to appear at trial

By Associated Press | October 13, 2020 at 6:53 PM EDT - Updated October 13 at 6:53 PM

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTV) - A South Carolina mother who prosecutors say dumped two of her babies in trash bins a year apart shortly after they were born did not show up for trial on two counts of homicide by child abuse.

Alyssa Dayvault faces a sentence of up to life in prison if convicted.

A jury in Dayvault’s trial was chosen Tuesday.

Authorities say Dayvault was arrested in 2018 after she went to the hospital with heavy bleeding and delivered a placenta, but no child.

Authorities said medical records showed Dayvault was pregnant in 2017, alleging she had dumped a newborn girl in a trash bin after delivery.

