3 murders in less than 12 hours brings Charlotte homicide total to 94

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In less than 12 hours, three people were shot and killed in Charlotte, bringing the city’s total homicide number to 94 in 2020.
In 2019, at this same time, there were 79 homicides in one of the deadliest years the city’s seen in decades.
The first shooting happened when a person was shot and killed near the intersection of Old Statesville Road and WT Harris Boulevard around 5:45 p.m. on Monday. He was later identified as Aaron Shuford Jr. Less than an hour later, a homicide scene unfolded near the intersection of Dundeen Street and Campus Street. That man was identified by police as Ernest Lightner.
Then around 4 a.m. Tuesday, a scene unfolded off Clydesdale Terrace near Tuckaseegee Road, where officers responded to a shooting call. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say officers arrived to find a man, identified as 41-year-old Emanuel Dewayne Taylor, dead with a gunshot wound near the roadway.
Police say there is no indication that the cases are connected. So far, no arrests have been made, but police tell WBTV News they are busy investigating.
“I don’t care what the person does, no one deserves to die, to be murdered," said Will Adams who is a community leader who runs Team Trublue, an organization to help stop violence in Charlotte.
“I was heading back home when I got the phone call," Adams said.
Adams keeps track of all the different murders in Charlotte to help support the family.
But Monday was different. He says Aaron Shuford, or AJ as family and friend called him, was like a son to him.
Adams is concerned scenes like these are becoming too commonplace in Charlotte. He fears people are getting used to the high crime rate in the city. He says that needs to stop
“If nothing is shaking the city up, then we have a problem," he said. "I’m begging and pleading for you Charlotte. Band together, let’s spread love and hope back in our communities so this kind of stuff doesn’t continue to happen.
If you know anything that could lead to an arrest in any of these cases, call Crimestoppers.
