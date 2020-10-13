Molly’s Kids: Christian Eller

“I’ve met a lot of people virtually that have children with cancer and just in the last few weeks several of them have been placed in palliative care,” she said. “My heart goes out to these parents and families and we have all of you in our prayers. No parent should have to say goodbye to their baby or go through what families like ours are handling. And until there’s a cure, we also hope the medical field can find a less toxic way to treat patients than chemo. Christian’s chemo has been effective, so we’re grateful, but watching your child go through poison put in the body is nothing anyone should see.”