Molly’s Kids: Christian Eller

FORT LAWN, SOUTH CAROLINA (WBTV) - Maybe 12-year-old Christian Eller, can act as some morning motivation. You might have first read about him in July, a few days after he was diagnosed with Stage IV Wilms Tumor Nephroblastmo Kidney Cancer.
His mom took him to the doctor after he complained of stomachache and side pain. Nothing that would send off red flags. Doctors immediately noticed a problem. A couple days later the cancer diagnosis came back—originally as a Stage III, but a chest CT confirmed several spots on his lungs and it got upgraded to Stage IV. As you know, Stage IV is the highest stage of cancer one can have. Also, Christian’s is a rare form of pediatric cancer. Only 5% of childhood cancers are a form of kidney cancer.
Good news is that the survival rate of Christian’s specific type is 85%-90%. “Hearing that was not only good news, it was great news,” said his parents, Jerry and Sharon Mango. “But because he was in such an advanced stage, we knew the minute he was diagnosed we’d have a long road ahead of us.” The day after diagnosis, doctors operated on Christian for six hours. They removed a huge tumor, one so big it baffled his parents—and they said the medical team—as to how it was in his body in the first place, let alone to not cause him any major problems besides a stomachache and side pain.
“We have been on a roller coaster since that day,” Sharon said. Roller coaster might be an understatement. In the three short months since July, Christian was hospitalized four different times, received two different rounds of radiation to his abdomen, spine, and lungs, had four blood transfusions, and just completed his 12th week of chemotherapy. “He’s conquering hurdles and battling along the way—even right this minute as I type this and email you,” Sharon wrote. “He is asleep in his hospital bed at Levine Children’s Hospital in the Pediatric Cancer Unit fighting yet another infection. But we know our guy is a Warrior who will get through.”
Sharon says watching their normally charismatic son get down to nothing has been extremely, excruciatingly difficult. But then last week, some great news. (This is the morning motivation I mentioned…) “We got the news we’d been praying for since Day One,” she said. “His regimen is working! It’s kicking cancer’s butt! Hearing the good news about results from all we’ve been going through, is giving us hope for the future. Christian still has four months ahead of chemotherapy, but this will help us push through. I honestly don’t know how anyone makes it through circumstances like we’re facing. If you haven’t been in this spot before, it’s unimaginable to watch your child fight cancer. We have had to lean on our Faith. Love. Hope. Mercy. Grace.”
Sharon says her whole family thanks the Fort Lawn, South Carolina community for helping them through the last three months.
“I’ve met a lot of people virtually that have children with cancer and just in the last few weeks several of them have been placed in palliative care,” she said. “My heart goes out to these parents and families and we have all of you in our prayers. No parent should have to say goodbye to their baby or go through what families like ours are handling. And until there’s a cure, we also hope the medical field can find a less toxic way to treat patients than chemo. Christian’s chemo has been effective, so we’re grateful, but watching your child go through poison put in the body is nothing anyone should see.”
Sharon says through it all, Christian “remains chipper” and in good spirits. “I have been through many medical things in my own life,” his mom Sharon said. “I’ve had six open heart surgeries, among other procedures. But I believe we couldn’t be in better hands than we are here at LCH with Christian and his doctors. They are remarkable and we feel blessed, in spite of it all. We have to drive an hour to treatments, but this good news about his recovery makes us jump for joy.” #MollysKids
