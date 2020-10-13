Mecklenburg County Board of Elections processing thousands of absentee ballots, preparing for early voting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Right now members of the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections are busy processing absentee ballots. A record 66,000 ballots have already been cast in the county.
Tuesday night the board is tasked with processing 14,000 absentee ballots.
“We go through and make sure that they’re perfect, no deficiencies," Director Michael Dickerson said. "Then we’re literally going through that whole thing of opening, unloading, putting them through the processor, storing those, and having everything done.”
He says processing started September 29 and they will do this every Tuesday until the election.
This week they are also preparing for early voting.
“We’re delivering everything now, we finished up training, our site coordinators are getting everything ready," he said.
People dropping off their absentee ballots said they were surprised by how simple it was.
“Very easy process I just pulled up, walked in, signed the paper and dropped it in the ballot," one voter said.
Fears over votes being lost are keeping many voters from mailing their ballots.
“Just wanted to be 100 percent sure that my vote was counted," another voter said. "Whatever it took to make sure that happened I was willing to do.”
Dickerson says options for voters are important.
If you requested a ballot, but did not turn it in, you can still vote in person.
“If you never returned that to my office, you’ve never voted," he said. "So if you go to vote early and you then try to turn and around and send the absentee by mail in, my system would be flagged to say oh this person already voted, you can’t vote twice.”
Dickerson said the early voting sites likely to be the busiest will be Spectrum Center and Bank of America Stadium.
