Man shot in the face in Conover

CONOVER, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was shot in the face in Conover Tuesday afternoon, officials say.
The incident happened on 1st Avenue South.
Police say the man who was shot was taken to hospital by a private car.
There’s no word on who shot the man, as police say witnesses are not being cooperative.
The only other aspect of the crime police were able to confirm was that the victim and assailant knew each other. There were several locations involved in the incident.
This is a developing story and officials did not provide any other details.
