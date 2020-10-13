Man arrested after 14 pounds of marijuana found in vehicle, gets $75,000 bond

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested after 14 pounds of marijuana was found in a vehicle in Iredell County and got a $75,000 bond.
Iredell County deputies performed a traffic stop on I-77 South on Oct. 7.
The deputies approached and spoke with 42-year-old Aaron Ramont Moore, who was the driver and only person in the vehicle who told the deputies he was traveling from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Atlanta, Georgia.
During the traffic stop, a canine sniffed out of a narcotic coming from inside the vehicle.
A probable cause search was conducted and deputies discovered 14.02 pounds of marijuana in the trunk of the vehicle concealed inside a large suitcase. The individual packages were vacuumed sealed.
Aaron Moore was charged with felony trafficking marijuana by possession, and felony trafficking marijuana by transport.
Magistrate D. Sanders issued a $75,000 secured bond on these charges.
