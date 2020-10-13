‘I did not feel like it was a safe environment’: NC House candidate walks out of forum in Rowan County

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Al Heggins, a candidate for the NC House District 76, walked out of a candidate’s forum in Salisbury on Tuesday night because other candidates were not wearing masks and because the plexiglass dividers were not high enough.
Heggins, who currently serves as Salisbury’s mayor pro-tem on the city council, said it was a health issue for her.
“I had to leave the debate tonight because it was not set up the way I expected,” Heggins said. “I did not feel like it was a safe environment for me. Each and everyone of us have to make decisions about our health. COVID-19 is very serious. It’s not a joke and we all have to make the right decision about our own health.”
Heggins, a Democrat, is challenging the incumbent Republican Harry Warren.
The forum, sponsored by the Rowan Chamber, continued without Heggins.
