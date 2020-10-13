Fuel leak from overturned box truck shuts down portion of I-85 southbound in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A fuel leak from an overturned box truck shut down a portion of I-85 southbound in north Charlotte Tuesday evening.
Charlotte Fire Department said I-85 south is closed between Harris Boulevard and University City Boulevard.
Crews are telling drivers to use caution and take alternate routes.
Medic said one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Officials have not said when the interstate will reopen.
Just a few miles down the interstate, one person was killed in a crash involving a motorcycle, forcing part of an interstate to shut down in Charlotte Tuesday night.
According to the Charlotte Fire Department, I-85 southbound prior to Sugar Creek Road is closed due to the crash.
