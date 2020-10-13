Fall colors near peak at Grandfather Mountain, remnants of Hurricane Delta cause few issues

NEWLAND, N.C. (WBTV) - When the remnants of Hurricane Delta brought heavy rain to the North Carolina mountains last weekend, many feared the weather event would knock most of the leaves off just as the Fall Color Season was underway.
It did not.
A few trees were left bare but most are fine and business owners are feeling better about the busy tourist season as a result.
"The colors are gorgeous,' said restaurant owner Christa Poore.
Poore hopes the coming weeks will help make up for the COVID-19 effects on business since spring.
Experts say the color season this year has started on time.
Already, there has been frost and more is expected in the mountains this weekend.
Peak color could be this weekend in Grandfather Mountain area and begin to move down the mountains over the next two weeks.
On Tuesday, overlooks were filled with people and there were some traffic jams on the Blue Ridge Parkway.
The tourists didn’t seem to mind, though.
“We’re sick of sitting in the house,” said John Hale of Pittsboro.
