Elementary school in Gaston Co. going virtual after COVID cases confirmed among students, staff

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Gardner Park Elementary School in Gaston County will be temporarily going back to virtual-only learning after eight people tested positive for COVID-19.
Seven positive cases among both students and staff were confirmed by the district on Friday. Since then, officials say one more case was confirmed and two people are awaiting test results.
The school building, located on Armstrong Park Road, will be closed until Monday, Oct. 26. Students will be on remote learning schedules until that time.
The district sent out a letter to alert parents, employees and students about the new plans.
“Gaston County Schools and the Gaston County Department of Health and Human Services have made the decision to close the school building temporarily for students and employees,” the letter stated. “Students and employees should not return to school for in-person instruction until Monday, October 26. Until then, students and teachers will engage in remote learning. Your child’s teacher will be contacting you with information about remote learning.”
The letter also stated that public health officials are conducting contact tracing to identify anyone who may have been in close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19, notifying them and advising them about what to do.
“We apologize for the inconvenience, and we thank you for your understanding, patience, and flexibility as we navigate this situation,” the letter read. “Because of our obligation to protect student/employee privacy, the school cannot share the name of a person who has tested positive or any other personally identifiable information. However, the school will keep you updated on any pertinent information.”
