COVID-19 cluster reported within UNC Charlotte men’s basketball team

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A COVID-19 cluster has been reported within the UNC Charlotte athletics department.
The athletics department says that seven cases were reported involving players and staff on the men’s basketball team.
The positive cases were found through self-reporting and in the Niner Health Check, which is the university’s contact tracing protocols and regular testing required by Conference USA.
The individuals are in isolation with proper medical care, and the University’s contact tracing team is currently notifying any affected members of the UNC Charlotte community to begin quarantine protocols, university officials said.
All practices and in-person meetings for the basketball team have been suspended until all remaining student-athletes and staff are cleared through subsequent testing.
A “cluster” is defined by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services as a minimum of five cases with illness onsets or initial positive results within a 14-day period.
