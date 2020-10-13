Congressman Richard Hudson visits Kannapolis to talk Career and Technical Education

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - U.S. Representative Richard Hudson (R-08) paid a visit to Kannapolis on Tuesday to talk with officials from Kannapolis City Schools and Rowan-Cabarrus Community College about Career and Technical Education.
Kannapolis City Schools' Wonder Career Center has partnered with Rowan-Cabarrus Community College and made upgrades to accommodate Career and Technical Programs for computer programming, HVAC, public safety, welding and others.
Rep. Hudson stressed how these programs are more important than ever in rebuilding the economy.
“Career and Technical Education has never been more important to support students and workers as we rebuild our economy following the COVID-19 pandemic," Representative Hudson said. "This morning, it was inspiring to see how Kannapolis City Schools has partnered with Rowan-Cabarrus Community College to equip students for careers in computer programming, HVAC, public safety, welding and others. Thank you to Superintendent Chip Buckwell, Kannapolis CTE Director Daryle Adams, Cabarrus County Government Board Chairman Steve Morris and others for today’s tour and your leadership.”
Some additional highlights from today included Rep. Hudson meeting with three high school students enrolled in the HVAC program. Those students will complete high school with two certifications and be employable by the time of graduation in the HVAC industry if they choose.
Kannapolis City Schools Director Daryle Adams also showed Rep. Hudson face shields that the school began manufacturing at the start of the pandemic for local health care workers. They were able to provide 300 for workers at Atrium Hospital.
