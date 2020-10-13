Congressman Richard Hudson visits Kannapolis to talk Career and Technical Education

“Career and Technical Education has never been more important to support students and workers as we rebuild our economy following the COVID-19 pandemic," Representative Hudson said. "This morning, it was inspiring to see how Kannapolis City Schools has partnered with Rowan-Cabarrus Community College to equip students for careers in computer programming, HVAC, public safety, welding and others. Thank you to Superintendent Chip Buckwell, Kannapolis CTE Director Daryle Adams, Cabarrus County Government Board Chairman Steve Morris and others for today’s tour and your leadership.”