Charlotte sees third homicide in less than 12 hours

By WBTV Web Staff | October 13, 2020 at 6:04 AM EDT - Updated October 13 at 7:05 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in northwest Charlotte Tuesday morning, sparking the city’s third homicide investigation in less than 12 hours.

The scene unfolded around 4 a.m. off Clydesdale Terrace near Tuckaseegee Road, where officers responded to a shooting call. Charotte-Mecklenburg police say officers arrived to find a person dead with a gunshot wound near the roadway.

Tuesday morning’s killing was the third homicide in Charlotte since Monday. Police say there is no indication that the cases are connected.

In one case, a person was shot and killed near the intersection of Old Statesville Road and WT Harris Boulevard around 5:45 p.m. Less than an hour later, a homicide scene unfolded near the intersection of Dundeen Street and Campus Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

