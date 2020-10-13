Charlotte sees third homicide in less than 12 hours

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in northwest Charlotte Tuesday morning, sparking the city’s third homicide investigation in less than 12 hours.
The scene unfolded around 4 a.m. off Clydesdale Terrace near Tuckaseegee Road, where officers responded to a shooting call. Charotte-Mecklenburg police say officers arrived to find a person dead with a gunshot wound near the roadway.
Tuesday morning’s killing was the third homicide in Charlotte since Monday. Police say there is no indication that the cases are connected.
In one case, a person was shot and killed near the intersection of Old Statesville Road and WT Harris Boulevard around 5:45 p.m. Less than an hour later, a homicide scene unfolded near the intersection of Dundeen Street and Campus Street.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
