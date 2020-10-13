Caldwell County ambulance carrying patient involved in crash

GRANITE FALLS, N.C. (WBTV) - A Caldwell County ambulance carrying a patient was involved in a wreck Monday evening.
County officials say the crash happened around 8:45 p.m. at the intersection of south Hickory Boulevard (U.S. Highway 321) and Pinewood Road in Granite Falls.
Two EMS technicians were on-board the ambulance, along with the patient who was being transported to the hospital.
According to the county, the crew involved in the collision continued to take care of the patient despite the crash.
A total of three patients, including the two EMS personnel, were taken to local hospitals.
Injuries of the patients range from minor to moderate. Both EMS personnel have been treated and released.
The driver of the passenger truck and transfer truck both refused treatment and transport at the scene.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.